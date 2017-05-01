Buyback authorizations slow to weakest pace in five years

via Fast FT's Adam Samson

Just $146B worth of buybacks have been authorized through the end of April, according to Goldman Sachs. That stands against $171B in the same period in 2016, and $319B in 2015. It's the lowest amount since $106B in 2012.

"Infatuation with buybacks has ended for both companies and investors," says Goldman, which for some time has been urging boards to consider M&A (hopefully hiring Goldman, of course) instead of repurchases.

High valuations are naturally one excuse for the slowdown in buybacks, but there's also tax reform, particularly what's to be done with cash repatriated from overseas. With any relief likely pushed to 2018, Goldman sees buyback growth of just 2% this year, down from 30% the team previously expected.

