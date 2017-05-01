Southern pushes Kemper startup date to end of May

Southern Co. (SO -0.2% ) and Mississippi Power disclose another delay for the in-service date of the Kemper County clean coal plant, saying they now expect to have the plant running at full capacity by the end of May; the delay adds $38M to the power plant's price tag.

Also, SO and SCANA (SCG -0.3% ) reached interim agreements with Westinghouse on Friday to continue construction on two nuclear plants as the developer works through bankruptcy proceedings.

SCG and Santee Cooper, South Carolina's state-owned utility, agreed to an extension that will see Westinghouse continue construction on the V.C. Summer nuclear plant through June 26; SO subsidiary Georgia Power also extended its construction agreement on the Vogtle nuclear plant, but only until May 12.