U.S. Ecology (ECOL +8.9% ) jumps nearly 9% as Stifel upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $55 price target, raised from $51, on improving fundamentals.

Stifel says Q1 results “cracked open the door” of improving fundamentals in base, project and field services activities that can continue through the rest of the year.

The reduction of the backlog of delayed and deferred projects and a new project bid market returning to a normal pattern will create meaningful operating leverage, the firm says.