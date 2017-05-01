Synchrony Financial tepidly defended at BTIG; shares down another 1.3%

Friday's plunge was driven by worsening credit metrics, and management guidance for more to come for another couple of quarters. It was the 2nd time in three quarters management boosted its outlook for net charge-offs.

BTIG bull Mark Palmer calls the selloff overdone, but nevertheless does cut his price target to $36 from $42.

2017, he says, will be a "look-through" year for Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), with management not expecting a leveling off in delinquencies and losses until H2 of 2018.

Shares are down another 1.1% today to $27.50.

