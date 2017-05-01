Libyan oil production rebounds, now pumping more than 700K bbl/day

Libya’s crude oil production has rebounded to more than 700K bbl/day as the Sharra oil field, the country’s biggest, and another deposit in its western region resumed pumping after a halt.

The Sharara field currently is producing 216K bbl/day, while the El Feel deposit is pumping 26.5K bbl/day and is expected to boost output further, according to Libya's National Oil Corp.

Sharara is operated by a joint venture between the NOC and Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY), Total (NYSE:TOT), Statoil (NYSE:STO) and OMV (OTC:OMVJF); El Feel is operated by a joint venture between Eni (NYSE:E) and NOC.