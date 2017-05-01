Central Garden & Pet acquires K&H Manufacturing

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA +1% ) has purchased K&H Manufacturing for an undisclosed term.

The acquisition will enable Central to offer an even broader variety of products and continued service excellence to all of Central’s customers.

“K&H has exhibited an excellent history of growth, and we are excited to work with the K&H management team, who will be staying with the business, to help it continue to flourish in the years ahead," said George Roeth, President & CEO of Central Garden & Pet. “Central and K&H have a shared passion for bringing consumers high quality, innovative, value-added products that help pet owners give their pets a more comfortable and caring environment. Together, we can continue to grow the category and develop exciting new products.”

