Freeport Indonesia workers warn of Grasberg mine strike; copper prices rise

The union representing a third of the 32K workforce sends a notice to Freeport McMoRan's (FCX -0.9% ) Indonesia unit threatening to strike from May 1 to the end of the month at the Grasberg mine, the world's second biggest copper mine.

FCX has laid off ~10% of its Grasberg workforce due to a contract dispute with the government and has warned it could cut another 5K to curb losses, prompting protests from workers.

Reports of strike plans are lifting copper prices to near one-month highs, as investors worry that continued labor disputes would affect supply in a year that already has seen several disruptions due to mine strikes and slowed operations.

