BroadSoft -10.8% after Q1 revenues miss, firm cuts guidance

BroadSoft (NASDAQ:BSFT) is off 10.8% and at a new 52-week low after posting Q1 earnings where revenues missed and the company trimmed guidance due to reduced expectations in professional services and subscription and support sales.

Revenues grew 9% Y/Y, but billings declined: Deferred revenue balance went from $109.2M to $102.3M.

Gross profit was 73% of total revenue on a non-GAAP basis.

It's guiding to Q2 revenue of $84M-$88M (below consensus for $91.6M) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.20-$0.32, below expectations for $0.44. For the full year, it sees revenues of $380M-$390M (below consensus for $395M) and EPS of $2.20-$2.50 (vs. consensus for $2.38).

