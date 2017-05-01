Eldorado Resorts finishes off acquisition of Isle of Capri

Eldorado Resorts (ERI -0.7% ) completes the cash and stock acquisition of Isle of Capri Casinos (NASDAQ:ISLE) in a deal that sees it pick up 12 casino resorts.

Eldorado acquired all of the outstanding shares of Isle of Capri for $23.00 in cash or 1.638 shares of Eldorado common stock.

The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Eldorado’s free cash flow and diluted earnings per share.

“Our acquisition of Isle of Capri marks a significant milestone in Eldorado’s history of growth through strategic, accretive acquisitions. The combination significantly expands the scale of our gaming operations, further diversifies our geographic reach into new markets and minimizes market-specific risk," notes Eldorado CEO Gary Carano.

Source: Press Release