Comcast amping up children's content with Universal Kids network

NBCUniversal (CMCSA -0.4% ) is adding juice to the children's television wars with a remake of one of its smallest properties.

The company will rebrand preschool-focused Sprout into a network called Universal Kids, an "umbrella brand" for family offerings (now boosted with an acquisition of DreamWorks Animation), in a move that could present a rival to the Disney Channel (DIS -0.6% ) or to ratings performer Nickelodeon (VIA -0.1% , VIAB -0.3% ).

The first show for the new channel will be Top Chef Junior, a child-focused version of Bravo's popular cooking series. “Reality programming is a real white space in the U.S. children’s market — food, pets, dancing, even news,” says NBCU's Deirdre Brennan.