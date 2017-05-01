President opens mouth, banks slip

Part of a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Trump says he's actively considering breaking up the big Wall Street banks.
Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5%), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.9%), JPMorgan (JPM +0.3%), Citigroup (C +0.6%), and Bank of America (BAC +0.8%) have all pulled back from session highs, but remain in the green.
Speaking at roughly the same time, but in another forum, Vice President Pence says replacing Dodd-Frank is among the president's top priorities.
In other gems, the president says he'd be open to raising the gasoline tax, putting a little pressure on the likes of CVR Refining (CVR -1.1%), Tesoro (TSO -1.3%), and Valero (VLO -0.8%).
