President opens mouth, banks slip

Part of a wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg, Trump says he's actively considering breaking up the big Wall Street banks.

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ), Morgan Stanley (MS +0.9% ), JPMorgan (JPM +0.3% ), Citigroup (C +0.6% ), and Bank of America (BAC +0.8% ) have all pulled back from session highs, but remain in the green.

Speaking at roughly the same time, but in another forum, Vice President Pence says replacing Dodd-Frank is among the president's top priorities.