Autodesk +2.9% as Morgan Stanley boosts to Overweight

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is up 2.9% after a Morgan Stanley boost to Overweight, thanks to a clearer business model and path to growth.

The firm jacked its price target on Autodesk to $115 from $69, implying 27.7% upside from Friday's close.

An all-subscription model is expected to reduce earnings volatility and offer more avenues to better yield off of a "sticky" customer base.

Cloud offerings should bear fruit as well, says analyst Keith Weiss: The company could realize 2.2M gross cloud subscription additions in five years, with more than 90% of the company's revenue base made up of recurring revenues.