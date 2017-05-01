Arista Networks +1.3% to new high; Credit Suisse goes Neutral

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is up 1.3% today, building onto a new 52-week high after a 50% move up in the past three months.

It's up 7% over the past month, but legged up heavily in February after its Q4 earnings.

With a look at that valuation, Credit Suisse has downgraded shares to Neutral from its previous Outperform, citing full valuation.

The firm is maintaining expectations for Arista's fiscal 2017 EPS at $3.70 (slightly below the Street's consensus for $3.78) and fiscal 2018 EPS at $4.47 (above Street expectations for $4.41).