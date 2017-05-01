Ampio Pharma +30% as it starts trial of knee osteoarthritis drug

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE +30.6% ) jumps after announcing the start of a single injection study of its Ampion drug candidate in patients with severe pain and loss of function associated with Kellgren-Lawrence grade 4 osteoarthritis of the knee.

AMPE says it plans to advance necessary BLA activities combined with the clinical trial to expedite the path to potential FDA approval, and is not aware of any other FDA approved treatments for the less severe form of osteoarthritis of the knee which have received such broad labeling.