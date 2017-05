VanEck Vectors declares monthly distributions

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) - $0.0444. 30-Day Sec yield 2.28%.

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free 12-17 Year Municipal Index ETF (BATS:ITML) - $0.0464. 30-Day Sec yield 2.78%.

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free 6-8 Year Municipal Index ETF (BATS:ITMS) - $0.0284. 30-Day Sec yield 1.80%.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) - $0.0479. 30-Day Sec yield 3.11%.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) - $0.0171. 30-Day Sec yield 1.24%.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) - $0.0622. 30-Day Sec yield 3.23%.

VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) - $0.1082. 30-Day Sec yield 4.18%.

VanEck Vectors Pre-Refunded Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:PRB) - $0.0230. 30-Day Sec yield 1.02%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) - $0.0822. 30-Day Sec yield 5.77%.

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) - $0.0322. 30-Day Sec yield 1.34%.

Payable May 5; for shareholders of record May 3; ex-div May 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 4/28/2017.

Press Release