Lithia acquires Baierl Auto Group

Lithia Motors (LAD +0.7% ) announces that it acquired Baierl Auto Group in the Pittsburgh region.

The dealer network is comprised of Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Ford, Chevrolet, Acura, Kia and Cadillac locations in the retail area of Cranberry Township.

The deal puts Lithia in Pennsylvania for the first time.

The company says Baierl is estimated to generate $500M million in revenue and $0.15 in EPS.

“The combination of Baierl and Lithia continues our strategy of acquiring dominant franchises with entrepreneurial leadership ready to further unlock the potential of our new team and brand,” says Lithia CEO Bryan DeBoer.

Source: Press Release