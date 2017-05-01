52-week highs for emerging markets

With a 0.7% advance today, the iShares Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is up 15% YTD and touching a new 52-week high. Vanguard's FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is ahead more than 13% in 2017.

Some particular country ETFs are sporting even bigger gains, like the Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) up 41% , and the iShartes MSCI Poland Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) 32% .

What could go wrong? A portfolio manager at William Blair, Todd McClone says valuations remain attractive, earnings have improved, financial positions are stronger, resource prices are stabilizing, and secular growth potential remains intact.