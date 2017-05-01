AllianceBernstein mostly mum on sacking of chairman and CEO; shares -3.4%

"In an industry that is confronting significant shifts, we need to continue transforming the business to improve the quality of our investment solutions while delivering our services more effectively,” says AXA's (OTCQX:AXAHY) Denis Duverne.

Paris-based AXA owns 63.8% of AllianceBernstein (AB -3.4% ).

Citigroup's William Katz isn't buying the spin, suggesting a personal conflict drove the sudden change.

"I don’t think it’s relevant to make a comment about — I just don’t comment about the past,” said Duverne when another analyst pressed him on the firing.

