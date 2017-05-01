Record outflows for largest gold miner ETF

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), the biggest ETF that invests in gold-mining companies at $10.3B, suffered $778M in outflows last week, the largest among any U.S.-traded stock fund. Alongside, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), biggest commodity ETF at $34.8B AUM, saw $217M exit, the most outflow of any commodity fund.

The outflows came following the French elections the proceeding weekend which seemed to assure the ascension of a middle-of-the-roader to the presidency there. Gold fell 1.25% last week, and the GDX 5.8% .