Record outflows for largest gold miner ETF

The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDX), the biggest ETF that invests in gold-mining companies at $10.3B, suffered $778M in outflows last week, the largest among any U.S.-traded stock fund. Alongside, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), biggest commodity ETF at $34.8B AUM, saw $217M exit, the most outflow of any commodity fund.
The outflows came following the French elections the proceeding weekend which seemed to assure the ascension of a middle-of-the-roader to the presidency there. Gold fell 1.25% last week, and the GDX 5.8%.
The GDX is down another 2.25% today, and gold 0.95%.
Now read: Gold - Are You Scared? »
This was corrected on 05/01/2017 at 06:48 PM. The original item listed assets under management for the ETFs, rather than outflow figures.