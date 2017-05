Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) jumps 2.37% and hit a new 52-week high of $22.57 earlier as investors jump in after the Macau government reported strong revenue numbers for April.

The casino stock could still have room to run if Steve Wynn and Sheldon Adelson were on target during recent earnings calls with their positive assessments of the long-term potential for Macau.

Previously: Strong revenue trend continues in Macau (May 1)

