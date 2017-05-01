Fox News co-chief Shine resigns in latest exit linked to scandal

Bill Shine is out as co-president of Fox News (FOX -0.4% , FOXA -0.4% ), less than nine months after being named to the role as part of the network's replacement of Roger Ailes amid a sexual-harassment firestorm.

Shine was named in a number of the lawsuits as well, making his resignation the latest exit tied to the scandal. Top show host Bill O'Reilly left the network last month after news of a number of settlements tied to harassment allegations.

Shine was made co-president along with Jack Abernethy in August.

Suzanne Scott has been promoted to president of programming, and Jay Wallace to president of news. Shine had overseen much of the programming and production at Fox News since its launch in 1996, and was the force behind the network's ratings-topping (and conservative-leaning) prime-time lineup.