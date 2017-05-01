KMG Chemicals upgraded to Buy at Gabelli on Flowchem deal

KMG Chemicals (KMG +5.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Hold at Gabelli following last week's Flowchem acquisition, which also has reduced 2018 and 2019 P/E multiples based on its pro forma projections.

KMG management estimates an EPS contribution of $0.75-$0.90 in the first year of ownership and combined EBITDA margin of 25% vs. 15.3% in FY 2016.

On a PF basis and assuming that debt will decline by $60M/year for the next three years, Gabelli calculate s 2019 and 2020 PMVs of $62/share and $75/share, respectively.