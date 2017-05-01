SBA Communications beats in Q1, raises 2017 guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) beat analyst expectations with its Q1 earnings and boosted its full-year guidance after some increased activity on the domestic front.

Adjusted funds from operations rose 13% to $206.3M, beating an expected $202.3M. EBITDA rose 6.4% to $292.2M, beating an expected $290.2M.

Revenue breakout: Site leasing revenue, $397.6M (up 6.2%); Site development revenue, $25.8M (up 2%).

Tower cash flow was $312.3M ($263.4M domestic, up 3.6%; $48.9M international, up 32.1%).

It's guiding for full-year total revenue of $1.685B-$1.725B (vs. $1.703B consensus); EBITDA of $1.181B-$1.201B (vs. consensus for $1.182B); and AFFO of $812M-$854M (vs. $830M expected).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release