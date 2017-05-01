Chimera results hit by timing of deals

Q1 core earnings of $96M or $0.51 per share vs. $121.3M and $0.65 in Q4. Dividend was $0.50. Management takes note of timing of new capital deployment and securitization deal expenses as hurting Q1's results.

Securitizations: Four RMBS deals for $4.1B, with $11M in expenses.

GAAP book value per share of $16.20 vs. $15.87 three months earlier. Shares closed today at $20.45.

Earnings call tomorrow at 9 ET

CIM -0.45% after hours

