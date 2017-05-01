Big bounce in performance for Armour Residential in Q1; shares at less than 5% discount to book

Q1 core income of $29.1M or $0.69 per share vs. $30M and $0.71 in Q4. Dividend run rate was $0.57.

Book value per share of $25.62 up from $24.39 in Q4. Today's close of $24.41 is a 4.7% discount to March 31 book - might tiny for Armour (NYSE:ARR).

Economic return for the quarter of 7.3% on book value, or nearly 30% annualized.

CPR fell to just 8% from 11.15% in Q4, with average NIM rising to 1.61% from 1.40%.

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

