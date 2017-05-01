AMD -7.4% as in-line Q1 fails to wow investors

AMD is 7.4% lower postmarket after merely tagging up with Street consensus with its Q1 revenues and profit, though it's guiding for sequential improvement in sales.

Net operating loss declined to $29M from a year-ago loss of $68M; net loss overall narrowed to $73M from a year-ago loss of $109M. On a non-GAAP basis, operating loss fell to $6M from $55M, and net loss to $38M from $96M.

Strong demand for Ryzen CPUs as well as the company's graphics processors drove an 18% increase in revenue, says CEO Lisa Su.

Revenue by segment: Computing and Graphics, $593M (up 28.9%); Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-custom, $391M (up 5.1%).

For Q2 it sees a 14-20% increase in revenues from Q1; at the midpoint, that would be 12% gains Y/Y.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

