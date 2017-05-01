Tesla rips another gain as earnings approach

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continues to accelerate right into its Q1 earnings release date of May 3 as investors have now bid up the stock +50% YTD.

Shares of Tesla moved up 2.79% today on volume of over 8M shares. The strong buying action comes ahead of a management update that will include more details on Model 3 production.

"The Model 3 is on track to start limited vehicle production in July and to steadily ramp production to exceed 5,000 vehicles per week at some point in the fourth quarter and 10,000 vehicles per week at some point in 2018," CEO Elon Musk said recently. Will Wednesday's presser include any changes to that forecast?