Tech strength lifts Nasdaq; other averages quiet

The Nasdaq scored another record high as tech stocks (+0.9%) rallied, but the rest of the market showed little action as investors analyzed more signs of lethargic domestic growth.

Government data released today showed U.S. factory activity falling and spending again coming in flat, on top of Friday's GDP report depicting the slowest pace of expansion in three years.

The techs were buttressed by gains in large-cap names such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook, which all rose at least 1%.

The financial sector (+0.6%) also outperformed, helping offset weakness in consumer staples (-0.5%), utilities (-0.7%) and telecom services (-0.8%); the energy sector (-0.2%) fell alongside U.S. crude oil, which settled 0.9% lower at $48.86/bbl.

Today's stock trading volume was relatively light, withs only 874M shares changing hands at the NYSE floor, as markets were closed across Europe and most of Asia in observance of Labor Day.

U.S. Treasury prices were lower across the board, but selling pressure was not distributed equally across the yield curve, as the 10-year yield rose 4 bps to 2.32% while the two-year yield added only 2 bps to 1.29%.