Boeing moving toward delivering first jets to Iran next year, CEO says

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is making “steady progress” to finalize terms of its controversial 80-jetliner sale to Iran Air and expects to deliver the initial planes next year, CEO Dennis Muilenburg says after the company’s annual general meeting in Chicago.

The Iran Air deal would provide a crucial sales boost for Boeing’s 777, with the current generation plane totaling 124 unfilled orders; the 15 aircraft ordered by Iran Air would give assurance that production runs smoothly in 2018-19.

If the Iran Air aircraft are added to the backlog, Boeing’s production would be 90% sold out for the next two years, Muilenburg says, which would lower the risk of a third production slowdown and of potential layoffs.