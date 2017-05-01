Angie's List jumps 44% on report of IAC deal offer

Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI) has vaulted 43.5% after hours on a Wall Street Journal report that IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC + 1.4% ) is planning to buy the home-service review site.

IAC is offering $8.50 a share, valuing Angie's List at more than $500M; shares closed today at $5.89, with a market cap of $345.9M.

IAC would combine the site with its HomeAdvisor and form a new publicly traded company to contain it, the WSJ report says.

The cash payout IAC would make would be limited to $130M, with Angie's List investors getting either $8.50 in cash or one share of the new company, to be called ANGI Homeservices Inc.