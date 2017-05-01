FleetCor to buy Cambridge Global Payments for $675M

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) +1.6% AH after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and a 25% gain in revenues, as well as agreeing to acquire B2B international payments provider Cambridge Global Payments for ~$675M.

Cambridge processes $20B-plus in B2B cross-border payments annually, and FLT expects the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings upon closing.

Additionally, FLT raises guidance for FY 2017, now seeing EPS of $8.21-$8.41 from a prior outlook of $8.10-$8.30 and vs. $8.24 analyst consensus estimate; FLT sees 2017 revs of $2.175B-$2.235B vs. prior $2.17B-$2.23B vs. $2.21 consensus.