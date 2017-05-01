Integrated Device Technology -3.2% after Q4 earnings beat

Integrated Device Technology (IDTI +1.5%) beat the Street with its fiscal Q4 report, thanks to strong revenues from wireless power, memory interface and automotive sensor products.
Net income dipped slightly on a non-GAAP basis, to $48.1M from $49M, and revenue fell 7%.
The company recently closed its acquisition of GigPeak to boost its presence in high-performance optical interconnect solutions.
Cash and equivalents came to $214.5M, and short-term investments to another $191.5M; total liabilities came to $409.97M.
At last check, shares were down 3.2% despite being flat most of the postmarket session.