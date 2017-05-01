Chesapeake Energy rated Buy ahead of earnings at SunTrust

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is reiterated with a Buy rating and a $9 price target at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey ahead of this week's earnings report, which the firm thinks will yield strong results and focus on the operations side.

Analyst Neal Dingmann is especially optimistic about CHK's new well activity in the Powder River Basin and MidCon, he expects solid results form Eagle Ford and other areas, and he sees upside from the recent improvement in natural gas prices that should help the company become free cash flow positive by late next year.

Dingmann also says drilling results have been impressive from CHK's plays, particularly in the MidCon, Powder River Basin and Haynesville.