Harmonic -19% after earnings miss, downside guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) has tanked in after-hours trade, falling 19% , after misses in its Q1 earnings report and guiding to the low side for the coming quarter and year.

Revenues eked out a 1.3% gain Y/Y as international results in EMEA and Asia Pacific made up for Americas revenue that slipped 22%.

Bookings were $82.1M, down from a year-ago $109.6M and last quarter's $116.9M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $50.4M (down 12.6%); Services, $32.5M (up 34.5%).

Revenue by product: Video Products, $45.5M (up 2.1%); Cable Edge, $5.1M (down 62.2%). By geography: Americas, $38.3M (down 21.9%); EMEA, $25.6M (up 26.1%); APAC, $19.6M (up 49.1%).

For Q2, it's guiding to (non-GAAP) net revenue of $95M-$103M (light of consensus for $104.8M) and EPS of -$0.04 to break-even (vs. consensus for a $0.01 gain); for the full year, it sees net revenue of $400M-$420M (below consensus for $439M) and EPS of $0.02-$0.16 (below expectations for $0.21).

