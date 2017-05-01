No longer expecting spectrum deal, Pivotal cuts Dish to Hold

Pivotal Research may have heard enough about all the buyers lining up for the spectrum haul at Dish Network (DISH -2.3% ), downgrading shares to Hold after today's earnings report.

Most logical buyers for Dish's copious airwaves could be off the table for the rest of the year, notes Jeff Wlodarczak: T-Mobile and Sprint may be doing their own deal (and may not need any help from Dish); AT&T is busy with its Time Warner acquisition, and Verizon has its hands full trying to diversify revenue (though CEO Lowell McAdam has been talking about jumping into bed with everybody).

With no deal likely to arrive for Dish, he's cut his price target to $70 from $86; shares closed down at $62.93 today, meaning 11% upside in Pivotal's new target.