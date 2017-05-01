Bloomberg: SoftBank looking at putting $1.4B into India payments leader

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) is discussing an investment of $1.4B into the owner of India's biggest digital payment provider, Bloomberg reports.

The investment into One97 Communications, which runs Paytm, would value the latter at around $7B. One97 has also reportedly been talking with two other investors, a source told Bloomberg.

Such a deal would be a vote of confidence in the India market amid a venture downturn, and as the Paytm unit has surged after India's demonetization move. It said there was a 1,000% surge in money added to digital wallets the day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned high-value currency notes.