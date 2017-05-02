Apple earnings on tap

The world's largest company by market capitalization reports earnings after the bell. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to post revenue of $53B and EPS of $2.02.

Sales of iPhones are forecast to increase 1% year over year to 52M, a relatively low mark by Apple standards as many consumers are seen waiting for the iPhone 8.

Keep an eye on the growth reported by Apple for its services business after it increased at a solid 18% pace in Q4 to $7.2B, as well the amount of dividends and buybacks doled out of Cupertino to shareholders.

Apple hit a new all-time high of $147.20 yesterday.