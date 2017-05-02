Coach earnings preview

It's earnings time for Coach (NYSE:COH), which is expected to post revenue of $1.018B and EPS of $0.44. Analysts see the retailer posting a 1.4% improvement in comparable sales during the quarter.

Recent channel checks from Wolfe Research indicated Coach is seeing solid sell-through in the +$400 price category.

Beyond the numbers, Coach management could be pressed on the earnings call about the company's M&A track. Recent speculation has Coach in the mix to acquire Jimmy Choo (OTCPK:JYMHF) and Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE).