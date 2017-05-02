There's no oil 'supply gap' in sight - Citi

Ignore short-term reactions in the oil market, Citi says, noting that warnings from the IEA and OPEC of a looming shortage are “overstated and misleading.”

More from Citi:

Growth from shale and other unconventional supplies is “unstoppable” unless prices fall below $40/barrel.

Deepwater, oil sands could each grow by more than 1M b/d by 2022.

Shale costs are down 35% since 2014. Cost inflation is limited to well completion, not drilling.

Prices could rise to $65 if OPEC and partners extend cuts or fall below $40 if accord breaks down.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UCO, SCO, XOP, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, IEO, DNO, PXE, OLO, SZO, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, OLEM, SOP, UOP, DWT, OILK, OILX, USOI, UWT, WTID, WTIU