The Bon-Ton Stores appoints Norm Veit as EVP, Chief Information Officer

The Bon-Ton Stores (NASDAQ:BONT) appointed Norm Veit to the position of Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of the Company, effective May 1.

Veit most recently served as Chief Information Officer and EVP, Distribution, Real Estate & Facilities for Nine West Holdings, Inc.

Commenting on Mr. Veit's appointment, Bill Tracy, Chief Operating Officer, said, "We are delighted to have Norm join our executive leadership team. He brings extensive knowledge in IT operations as well as strategic planning to Bon-Ton. We also look forward to benefitting from his retail systems expertise and his capabilities to enhance customer shopping experience."

Press Release