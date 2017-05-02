Same-store sales fall at CVS

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) reports same-store sales in the front end of its stores fell 4.9% in Q1 to top the consensus expectation for a 6% drop.

Revenue in the pharmacy services segment increased 8.5% Y/Y to $31.2B on a 10% jump in network claims processed. Pharmacy same-store sales declined 4.7% vs. -4.2% consensus.

Operating profit fell 18% during the quarter as charges tied to the closure of retail stores factored in.

CVS backs prior guidance for 2017 EPS of $5.77 to $5.93.

