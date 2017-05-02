Merck higher after boosting full-year guidance

Merck (NYSE:MRK) raises full-year guidance along with its Q1 earning beat.

The drug company sees 2017 revenue of $39.1-$40.3b vs. $38.6-$40.1B prior and $39.7B consensus. The view on full-year EPS is narrowed to $3.76-$3.87 vs. $3.72-$3.87 prior and $3.81 consensus.

During Q1, Merck surprised by bringing in $532M in Gardasil revenue and $378M in Zepatier revenue, tha tallies for Simponi ($184M) and Isentress ($305M) were below expectations.

Source for estimates: Bloomberg

