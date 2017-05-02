Noble Energy sells Marcellus shale upstream assets for $1.23B

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) agrees to sell all its exploration and production assets in the Marcellus shale field in northern West Virginia and southern Pennsylvania to an undisclosed buyer for $1.225B.

NBL says proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down essentially all of the debt borrowings resulting from the Clayton Williams Energy acquisition.

NBL’s interest in CONE Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNNX) is not included in the sale.