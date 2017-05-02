Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings extends buyback program

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) extends its three-year, $500M share repurchase program through April 29, 2020.

The company updates that as of April 28 there was $263.5M remaining under the share repurchase program.

“While our primary focus will continue to be the strengthening of our balance sheet by deleveraging, the extension of our share repurchase program will give us the continued flexibility to strategically repurchase shares at attractive levels should the opportunity materialize,” says Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio.

Source: Press Release