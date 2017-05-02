Ryder and Workhorse Group to partner

Ryder (NYSE:R) announces a strategic partnership with Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) to provide warranty and maintenance services for the company's EV fleet in North America.

The company will also serve as the primary distributor in North America for Workhorse’s E-100 and E-GEN ange-extended medium-duty vehicles, as well as the W-15 electric pickup truck being unveiled later today during the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo.

“With Ryder, we can bring our leading-edge range-extended electric vehicle technology to a larger base of businesses that are looking to improve efficiencies, save on fueling costs, and get better performance from their fleets,” says Workhorse CEO Stephen Burns.

Source: Press Release