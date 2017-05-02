Money to be put to work at Ares Commercial

Q1 net income of $6.5M or $0.23 per share missed expectations by $0.03, with management noting a sizable amount of undeployed capital ($128M) ready to be put to work, meaning higher earnings in H2. Dividend is $0.27.

New originations in Q1 of $133.7M; repayments of $65M.

Weighted average effective yield of portfolio of 6.4%, with remaining life of 1.9 years.

James Henderson appointed as president and chief investment officer.

Conference call at 12 ET

Previously: Ares Commercial Real Estate misses by $0.03, misses on net interest income (May 2)

ACRE flat premarket