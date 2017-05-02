Strong demand from Japan lifts Bitcoin to new high

Bitcoin trades comfortably over $1,400 on a significant influx of trading from Japan.

"The Japanese have recently warmed their approach towards bitcoin by treating it legally as a form of payment - a ratification and bringing into the regulatory fold," says Cryptocompare's Charles Hayter.

There is some thought a BATS exchange request that the SEC review its decision to disallow a bitcoin-tracked ETF could also be influencing trading.

CoinDesk lists Bitcoin at $1,455.02, up 3.78% on the day.

