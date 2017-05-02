Pfizer Q1 revenues off 2%; non-GAAP EPS up 3%; reaffirms guidance

Pfizer (PFE -0.4%) Q1 results: Revenues: $12,779M (-1.7%); Innovative Health: $7,415M (+5.4%); Essential Health: $5,364M (-10.2%).
Internal Medicine: $158M (+17.9%); Vaccines: $191M (+0.5%); Oncology: $187M (+16.1%); Inflammation & Immunology: $351M (-27.8%); Rare Disease: $208M (-12.2%); Consumer Healthcare: $95M (-1.0%).
Legacy Established Product: $373M (-4.1%); Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals: $149M (-6.3%); Peri-LOE Product: $203M (-46.3%); Biosimilars: $75M (+27.1%); CentreOne: $31M (-26.2%).
Net Income: $3,121M (+2.7%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $4,192M (+0.4%); EPS: $0.51 (+4.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.69 (+3.0%).
2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $52B - 54B (unch); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.50 - 2.60 (unch).