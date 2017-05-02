BP +1.7% after strong Q1 results

BP +1.7% premarket after Q1 earnings swung to a sizeable profit and beat analyst expectations, the latest global oil major to report much improved financial results.

BP says its replacement cost profit totaled $1.4B in Q1, compared with a loss of $485M in the same period last year, and cash flow from operations climbed to $4.4B, not including payments related to the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill; including spill payments, operating cash flow was $2.1B.

BP says Q1 oil and gas production was 3.5M boe/day, up 5% Y/Y, and expects Q2 reported production to be broadly flat Q/Q.

Net debt rose 9% to $38.6B, lifting BP's gearing of net debt to shareholders' equity from 26% to 28%, closer to its ceiling of 30%; "The debt was always going to rise in the first half of the year and the 28% gearing, frankly, that doesn't cause any problems at all," CFO Brian Gilvary says.

BP is set to start up seven projects this year, including in Oman and Azerbaijan, the largest number in a single year in the company's history.