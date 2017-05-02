Command Security Corp. +40% on $80M contract

Command Security Corp. (NYSEMKT:MOC) +42.6% premarket after announcing a three-year, $80M contract " to provide security services with a major on-line retailer."

Work to begin in June.

Management: “This is a significant acknowledgment of the effort and commitment we have delivered to our business partner. Our team has demonstrated great dedication and teamwork with our customer at all of our sites.”

Command Security provides uniformed security officers and aviation security services to commercial, financial, industrial, aviation and governmental customers throughout the U.S. It operates its business through the Command Security and Aviation Safeguards divisions.